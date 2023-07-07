Senior Center reopening in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Senior Center plans to reopen this month after extensive renovations.

The center plans to have a grand reopening on July 13 at 1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City.

Officials say this reopening comes after nearly six months of renovations to the center’s food service area, entrance and updating its handicapped accessibility. The center will once again be able to serve meals at noon from Tuesday through Friday. They also expect to have two dinners and dances a month on Friday evenings, with live bands.

While these renovations were happening, the city allowed the center the temporary use of the South Sioux City Fire Hall.

Private donations and grants helped pay for the center’s improvements.

