Sioux City housing projects receive nearly $2 million in state support

Two housing projects in Sioux City will receive some support from the State of Iowa.
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two housing projects in Sioux City will receive some support from the State of Iowa.

The Iowa Finance Authority on Thursday awarded more than $15 million in federal tax credits and loan funds to 11 projects across the state that will create more than 400 new housing units.

Two of those projects are in Sioux City.

The Asher Apartments, a proposed $8 million, 30-unit development on the West Side received just under $800,000 in tax credits.

A separate $17 million project to transform the old East Junior High School on Morningside Avenue into 41 units received $1.1 million in tax credits.

