Sioux County Youth Fair has started

Booths getting setup.
Booths getting setup.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX Center, IA (KTIV) - The Sioux County Youth Fair in Sioux Center kicked off on a rainy day.

The showers didn’t stop people from coming out and setting up booths and the 4-H students were working hard getting their projects judged.

“Today would be static judging day. That’s where 4-H takes their projects to go be with a judge. The judge will give them comments and critique their work and how they can make it better,” said Allison Wielenga from Sioux County 4-H.

The fair goes through July 13 and will have things from petting zoos to animal judging.

For more information on the Sioux County Youth Fair visit here.

