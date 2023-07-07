Sioux County Youth Fair has started

SIOUX Center, IA (KTIV) - The Sioux County Youth Fair in Sioux Center kicked off on a rainy day.

The showers didn’t stop people from coming out and setting up booths and the 4-H students were working hard getting their projects judged.

“Today would be static judging day. That’s where 4-H takes their projects to go be with a judge. The judge will give them comments and critique their work and how they can make it better,” said Allison Wielenga from Sioux County 4-H.

The fair goes through July 13 and will have things from petting zoos to animal judging.

For more information on the Sioux County Youth Fair visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.