Siouxland social services entities navigate summer months

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Harsh cold temperatures can put an extra strain on the homeless population, many people think of the homeless during those freezing days, but that extra strain - is also harsh in the heat of summer.

”What we’re seeing during the summer months is that people’s disposable income is being stretched because of inflation, especially around food costs and housing costs, so we are seeing an uptick in the number of meals that we serve to the community and to our residents and guests here,” said Randy Ehlers, the Executive Director at the Gospel Mission.

According to Ehlers, the Gospel Mission shelter sees 75 to 100 people as well as provides close to 10,000 meals in June. With prices increasing to operate and serve lunch, the Gospel Mission says the best thing you can do is donate.

“Cash donations are used to support the various ministries that we have with feeding and sheltering,” said Ehlers. “We have buildings to maintain, we have vehicles to maintain that help us with our deliveries, and so on, so cash is the best way that you can support us.”

The mission provides lunch services as well as a shelter with a Christian mission. In order to get into the shelter, people have to blow under the legal limit for alcohol, the hope is to get those who are struggling back on their feet.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland provides a place for homeless people to get out of the summer heat during the day but does not have a permanent shelter. They also provide access to their food pantry and say their biggest focus is food security.

“We’re always accepting food donations. If you want to help the homeless population, we are definitely looking for those easy ready to eat meals,” Zachary Zumwalt, captain for Salvation Army of Siouxland said.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland provides a program called Pathway of Hope where people can meet with a caseworker to discuss housing, jobs and a variety of other life necessities.

To donate to the Gospel Mission, click here.

To donate to the Salvation Army of Siouxland, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.