Weekend Warmup Ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a particularly cool and wet end to the workweek across Siouxland with highs in the low to mid 60s. Fortunately temperatures are projected to warm up significantly into the upper 70s for your Saturday afternoon. This is still below average for early July, but sunshine returns to the area into Saturday as rain chances will be near zero.

Sunday starts off quite cool once again with temperatures in the low 50s. However, the afternoon will quickly warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will be the case once again with dry weather prevailing across Siouxland.

The warmup will only continue as we head into Monday as temperatures push 90 degrees in the afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but better chances exist in the overnight hours.

We will cool off slightly on Tuesday into the mid 80s with the isolated rain chances remaining throughout the area. Overnight precipitation remains a better possibility heading into Tuesday night.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should drop off into the low 80s for afternoon highs beginning a potential stretch of below average temperatures.

Heading into later parts of next week, temperatures remain in the low 80s with isolated storm chances.

What does an early look at next weekend tell us?

Make sure to stay tuned to News 4 at 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.