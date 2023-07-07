‘We’ve just been living the good life’: 3-year-old beats brain cancer

A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer. (Source: KCBD)
By Patricia Perry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy in Texas is back home after beating brain cancer.

In October of last year, Kal Luke Mires had a seizure. Doctors found a brain tumor, and he went through a 20-hour brain surgery and months of chemo treatment.

Kal Luke was in and out of the hospital for seven months. His parents, Toby and Katy Mires, said they’re happy to see their son feeling well again.

“It was seven months I want to forget, but we saved his life and that’s what matters,” his mom said.

Now, Kal Luke has rung the cancer-free bell.

“He is completely free of anything, and he is in remission,” his mom said. “We’ve just been living the good life.”

Thanks to doctors and everyone who helped the family, residents of O’Donnell saw Kal Luke at a rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, doing what he loves – being a little cowboy.

“Good day for all of us to be back and be in front of the whole town, and have a healthy boy here with us,” Toby Mires said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole for Spanish teacher’s beating death
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
Countryside Health Care Center will wind down its operations within 60 days, a spokesperson for...
Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City to close, employees being laid off
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene

Latest News

File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention