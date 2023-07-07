Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Countryside Health Care Center will wind down its operations within 60 days, a spokesperson for...
Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City to close, employees being laid off
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction

Latest News

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army...
US destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
An Art of the Cue contestant prepares his meat for the competition.
First-ever ‘Art of the Cue’ held at Clay County Fairgrounds
Addressing homelessness in the summer