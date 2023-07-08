Beautiful Sunday on the Way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend started off much nicer than how the workweek ended. After a Friday with low 60s and rainy conditions, Saturday’s temperatures soared into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. This trend will continue into Sunday as we expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with abundant sunshine as well.

Heading into Monday, temperatures will be around the 90-degree mark. As the day progresses thunderstorm chances will return and increase especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility into the overnight hours.

There could be lingering precipitation in the morning hours Tuesday, exiting the area around the noon hour. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping off in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances increase into the overnight hours once again.

Wednesday will start off with showers before drying out in the late morning hours. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, but sunshine should return in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s on Thursday with isolated thunderstorm chances throughout the day.

Will we see another warming trend next weekend?

