Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court will be an “exciting challenge”

Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court with be an “exciting challenge”
Caitlin Clark says bringing a new group to the court with be an “exciting challenge”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly-extended Lisa Bluder will lead a similar Hawkeye team that went to the national championship game, with a few notable exceptions.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark says the offense will look different without Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, but she’s excited to bring the new group up to speed.

“It’s definitely going to be different for us. I think that’s the exciting challenge,” Clark said. “Coach Bluder is a tremendous coach and that’s why I came here. She doesn’t just keep the same scheme every single year. It’s really formatted to fit her team.”

The Hawkeyes will expect a bigger role for Hannah Stuelke, the reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year.

“I’m very excited about Hannah Stuelke. I think that’s very obvious to the outside world. She’s going to be a special player,” Clark said. “It’s just getting her to believe that in herself and getting her to believe what she can contribute to this team because we’re going to really need her.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.
New inclusive park in Orange City, IA
A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland

Latest News

MOC-Floyd Valley takes a first round district win over Sioux Center.
Dutchmen bats come to life in first round district matchup
Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029
Delvin Zinn and Chase Harris give props to Miguel Sierra after his RBI double.
Explorers win 4th in a row to open series with Cleburne
Sioux City North's Natalie Rasmussen swings into a homerun in the Stars postseason win over...
Stars bats wake up in 4th inning on way to region semis
A pitch is delivered in Sioux Centers victory over MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux Center plates 12 advances to semis