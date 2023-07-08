City of Hull celebrating 150th Anniversary

HULL, Iowa -The city of Hull, Iowa celebrated their Sesquicentennial Saturday afternoon.

The northwest Iowa town was founded in 1873, and to celebrate hitting 150 years, Hull residents participated in a jam-packed weekend of activities. On Saturday afternoon, citizens were treated to a parade, carnival, helicopter tours of the city, arts and crafts booths, food trucks and much more.

“I remember our 125th celebration and that was good, but I think that this committee really went all out,” said Peggy, a long time Hull resident. “I love to remember the past, and I love to see the future in our kids.”

The Sesquicentennial celebration will continue on to Sunday with a tribute quartet performance capping off the weekend.

