Demolition underway for Spencer business after fire

Crews began demolition of the Cutting Edge Boutique in Spencer.
Crews began demolition of the Cutting Edge Boutique in Spencer.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa -Demolition is underway to take down a building in downtown Spencer.

On Thursday, crews began tearing down the former home of the Cutting Edge Boutique on Grand Avenue that was heavily damaged by a fire back in January. The blaze was suspected to have started in an apartment on the upper level. Officials say the structural integrity of the building was compromised and that it had to come down. The work began on the alley side of the building and crews have been gutting it up towards the front of the building facing the road.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.
New inclusive park in Orange City, IA
A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland

Latest News

Hull, Iowa celebrated their Sesquicentennial over the weekend.
City of Hull celebrating 150th Anniversary
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Iowa Republicans announce 2024 caucus date
Ryan Melton launches another bid for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District
Mother charged in Northeast Nebraska illegal abortion case pleads guilty