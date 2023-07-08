Demolition underway for Spencer business after fire

SPENCER, Iowa -Demolition is underway to take down a building in downtown Spencer.

On Thursday, crews began tearing down the former home of the Cutting Edge Boutique on Grand Avenue that was heavily damaged by a fire back in January. The blaze was suspected to have started in an apartment on the upper level. Officials say the structural integrity of the building was compromised and that it had to come down. The work began on the alley side of the building and crews have been gutting it up towards the front of the building facing the road.

