Dutchmen bats come to life in first round district matchup
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The weather tried to rain on baseball’s parade, but some teams across Iowa were able to get a game in.
That includes the MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen as they hosted Sioux Center in a first round district matchup.
Final Scores:
High School Baseball:
S.C. West 0 Dowling 9 F
Storm Lake 14 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
MOC-FV 9 Sioux Center 0 F
Spencer 8 Spirit Lake 4 F
High School Softball:
Newell-Fonda 10 Glidden-Ralston 0 F
Emmetsburg 0 Central Springs 12 F
Pocahontas Area 10 East Sac County 2 F
North Union 8 Western Christian 0 F
MLB
Oakland 3 Boston 7 F
Kansas City 0 Cleveland 3 F
Toronto 12 Detroit 2 F
Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 F
Chicago Cubs 3 NY Yankees 0 F
Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1 F
Texas 7 Washington 2 F
