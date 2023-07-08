Dutchmen bats come to life in first round district matchup

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The weather tried to rain on baseball’s parade, but some teams across Iowa were able to get a game in.

That includes the MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen as they hosted Sioux Center in a first round district matchup.

Final Scores:

High School Baseball:

S.C. West 0 Dowling 9 F

Storm Lake 14 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

MOC-FV 9 Sioux Center 0 F

Spencer 8 Spirit Lake 4 F

High School Softball:

Newell-Fonda 10 Glidden-Ralston 0 F

Emmetsburg 0 Central Springs 12 F

Pocahontas Area 10 East Sac County 2 F

North Union 8 Western Christian 0 F

MLB

Oakland 3 Boston 7 F

Kansas City 0 Cleveland 3 F

Toronto 12 Detroit 2 F

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 F

Chicago Cubs 3 NY Yankees 0 F

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1 F

Texas 7 Washington 2 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest...
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland
Countryside Health Care Center will wind down its operations within 60 days, a spokesperson for...
Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City to close, employees being laid off

Latest News

Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029
Delvin Zinn and Chase Harris give props to Miguel Sierra after his RBI double.
Explorers win 4th in a row to open series with Cleburne
Sioux City North's Natalie Rasmussen swings into a homerun in the Stars postseason win over...
Stars bats wake up in 4th inning on way to region semis
A pitch is delivered in Sioux Centers victory over MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux Center plates 12 advances to semis