Dutchmen bats come to life in first round district matchup

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The weather tried to rain on baseball’s parade, but some teams across Iowa were able to get a game in.

That includes the MOC-Floyd Valley Dutchmen as they hosted Sioux Center in a first round district matchup.

Final Scores:

High School Baseball:

S.C. West 0 Dowling 9 F

Storm Lake 14 Denison-Schleswig 0 F

MOC-FV 9 Sioux Center 0 F

Spencer 8 Spirit Lake 4 F

High School Softball:

Newell-Fonda 10 Glidden-Ralston 0 F

Emmetsburg 0 Central Springs 12 F

Pocahontas Area 10 East Sac County 2 F

North Union 8 Western Christian 0 F

MLB

Oakland 3 Boston 7 F

Kansas City 0 Cleveland 3 F

Toronto 12 Detroit 2 F

Philadelphia 4 Miami 3 F

Chicago Cubs 3 NY Yankees 0 F

Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1 F

Texas 7 Washington 2 F

