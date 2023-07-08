Iowa Republicans announce 2024 caucus date

Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) - The date for the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus is now official. The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa unanimously voted Saturday to hold the caucuses on January 15, 2024.

In a press release, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, “We remain committed to maintaining Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses, and look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024.”

Kaufmann said it was important to both maintain the caucus system as well as remain first in the nation. ”After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats’ plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are also proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states,” Kaufmann said.

