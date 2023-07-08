Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux County

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a group of refugees gathered in Maurice, Iowa with one thing in common other than their refugee status and nationality.

It was like a family reunion in small-town Iowa. Adults were socializing and kids were playing on the playground. This family was unlike most families, though. They all had one person who they call their “American Mama.”

“As soon as the war in Ukraine started on February 24th, I knew immediately that God was calling me to help Ukrainians,” said Martha Hulshof. “They’re all my family, now. I would spend every day with these people if I could.”

To date, Hulshof has helped a total of 80 refugees arrive in Sioux County in Iowa. She’s had experience helping people in need before. She took classes about helping with the resettlement of refugees offered by the international non-profit organization, Samaritan’s Purse, with the intention of helping those fleeing the Afghan war. Her sister is a missionary in western Ukraine and has been connecting families with Martha. Miranda first visited Ukraine in 1997 and she said she felt called to go back. She said that she wanted to become a missionary because of her love for God and the deep desire to help other people that God gave her. The church she is part of has been helping those fleeing from the Eastern part of Ukraine and now many of them are part of their church, living with them as well.

“I’m thankful that I’m living in the place I’m living at the time I’m living,” explained Martha’s sister, Miranda Heytsi. “Because to be an immigrant in a difficult time and when people are really in need, they’re in need of hope, I’m very thankful to God that he could use me and our church and my family.”

At first, they need to provide everything for the refugees. Martha helps the refugees with paperwork, plane tickets, and finding a place to live and work. They also help them find resources for dealing with trauma or PTSD from their experiences. It’s difficult work for one person, but Hulshof says that it’s made easier with help from others and reliance on her faith.

“People don’t believe in miracles, but they happen,” Hulshof said. “In so many situations I ask for prayers and God answers it just like that. I had somebody that needed to come right away and I said ‘Lord, how am I going to get this?’ I bought the tickets not knowing where he was going to stay or any of that kind of stuff. By the time they got here, I already had a place for them to live, I already had somebody say they would help with the work, and somebody donated a vehicle just like that.”

Martha said that now that there are more of the Ukrainians settled, they have also been able to help her in getting the more recent refugees settled. It especially helps with the language barrier. The first families to come over were more difficult for Hulshof because they were still learning the process and none of them spoke English, yet. Now, some of the refugees are teaching English to the newer refugees. It especially helps to have other people who have been through the same process and can relate to their experiences. They have all been doing well and have worked hard to adapt to their new lives in the United States.

“They’re just thankful to be alive,” described Hulshof. “They’re just grateful to be in a safe environment. This is a totally different kind of life. They leave a horrible situation. Some here have lost loved ones. Imagine taking your family and all you get to leave with is one suitcase per person and go. We take it for granted all the stuff that we have.”

“I got here in the middle of August of last year,” said Inna Kupriyenko, one of the 80 refugees. “God helped us a lot. I felt that I was ready when I came here. I don’t know how. I just trusted God.”

Kupriyenko had been learning English for a long time and teaching it as well. Now, she gets to be one of the people teaching English to those in Sioux County twice a week.

“That’s really a big blessing to us,” said Kupriyenko. “God says you have a talent, use it for good.”

Martha said they’re still looking for sponsors to help even more Ukrainian refugees get to America. According to Martha, it costs roughly $5,000 per person to get a refugee to America and support them until they can get settled. They’re looking to grow their family to 105 by the middle of August. Only 30 were able to be there on Saturday, but they were still able to celebrate their newfound family.

“I wake up every day and I pray, ‘Lord, use me. What can I do today to be your hands and feet? How can I serve you and give you all the glory and honor in all things?’ This is what He’s called me to do and this is one of the best blessings I have been called to do,” said Hulshof. “Is it a lot of work? Yes, it is, but you know what, I’m thankful every day that I can be Jesus’ hands and feet. I can do whatever he calls me to do.”

If you are interested in helping in any way, you can reach Martha at Hulshofs@hotmail.com or call 712-441-2733. You can also help by attending a fundraiser event on August 8th at Maurice 1st Reformed Church from 5 to 8 pm. There will be a supper and an auction.

