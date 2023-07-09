Explorers extend win streak to six straight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mother Nature has caused some trouble for the Sioux City Explorers this week from weather cancelling their game on the Fourth of July, as well as Friday night. But the fireworks were on for Saturday night as the X’s took on Cleburne for a doubleheader.

Final Scores:

AAB

Sioux City 1 Cleburne 0 F

Sioux City 4 Cleburne 1 F

SB

West Monona 8 Akron-Westfield 4 F

Sioux Central 6 MVAO-COU 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0 F

DM Lincoln 10 S.C. East 0 F

Valley 10 S.C. North 0 F

BH/RV 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F

West Lyon 11 Sioux Center 1 F

Fort Dodge 1 Spencer 0 F

Estherville LC 6 Spirit Lake 0 F

ADM 12 Storm Lake 4 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Trinity Christian 0 F

BB

Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 1 Akron-Westfield 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 BH/RV 2 F

Newell-Fonda 5 Bishop Garrigan 2 F

Underwood 8 Hinton 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Le Mars 3 F

Kingsley-Pierson 8 MMC/RU 1 F

Valley 11 S.C. East 0 F

CBAL 5 S.C. North 4 F

West Lyon 12 Unity Christian 2 F

