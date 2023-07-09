Postseason baseball gets underway for Metro teams

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East and Sioux City North were all in action on Saturday to being their postseason with first round matchups.

Final Scores:

BB

Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 1 Akron-Westfield 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 BH/RV 2 F

Newell-Fonda 5 Bishop Garrigan 2 F

Underwood 8 Hinton 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Le Mars 3 F

Kingsley-Pierson 8 MMC/RU 1 F

Valley 11 S.C. East 0 F

CBAL 5 S.C. North 4 F

West Lyon 12 Unity Christian 2 F

AAB

Sioux City 1 Cleburne 0 F

Sioux City 4 Cleburne 1 F

SB

West Monona 8 Akron-Westfield 4 F

Sioux Central 6 MVAO-COU 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0 F

DM Lincoln 10 S.C. East 0 F

Valley 10 S.C. North 0 F

BH/RV 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F

West Lyon 11 Sioux Center 1 F

Fort Dodge 1 Spencer 0 F

Estherville LC 6 Spirit Lake 0 F

ADM 12 Storm Lake 4 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Trinity Christian 0 F

