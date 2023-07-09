Postseason baseball gets underway for Metro teams
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan, Sioux City East and Sioux City North were all in action on Saturday to being their postseason with first round matchups.
Final Scores:
BB
Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 1 Akron-Westfield 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F
Bishop Heelan 12 BH/RV 2 F
Newell-Fonda 5 Bishop Garrigan 2 F
Underwood 8 Hinton 1 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Le Mars 3 F
Kingsley-Pierson 8 MMC/RU 1 F
Valley 11 S.C. East 0 F
CBAL 5 S.C. North 4 F
West Lyon 12 Unity Christian 2 F
AAB
Sioux City 1 Cleburne 0 F
Sioux City 4 Cleburne 1 F
SB
West Monona 8 Akron-Westfield 4 F
Sioux Central 6 MVAO-COU 1 F
Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0 F
DM Lincoln 10 S.C. East 0 F
Valley 10 S.C. North 0 F
BH/RV 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F
West Lyon 11 Sioux Center 1 F
Fort Dodge 1 Spencer 0 F
Estherville LC 6 Spirit Lake 0 F
ADM 12 Storm Lake 4 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Trinity Christian 0 F
