Remsen St. Mary’s downs Warriors to advance to substate final

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Baseball, baseball, and more baseball.

That has been the name of the game this weekend as Iowa high school baseball teams continue with the postseason. In Class 1A, the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are aiming to make their way to the district championship game, but to do so they’d have to get past Alta-Aurelia in the semifinal.

Final Scores:

BB

Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 1 Akron-Westfield 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 BH/RV 2 F

Newell-Fonda 5 Bishop Garrigan 2 F

Underwood 8 Hinton 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Le Mars 3 F

Kingsley-Pierson 8 MMC/RU 1 F

Valley 11 S.C. East 0 F

CBAL 5 S.C. North 4 F

West Lyon 12 Unity Christian 2 F

AAB

Sioux City 1 Cleburne 0 F

Sioux City 4 Cleburne 1 F

SB

West Monona 8 Akron-Westfield 4 F

Sioux Central 6 MVAO-COU 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0 F

DM Lincoln 10 S.C. East 0 F

Valley 10 S.C. North 0 F

BH/RV 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F

West Lyon 11 Sioux Center 1 F

Fort Dodge 1 Spencer 0 F

Estherville LC 6 Spirit Lake 0 F

ADM 12 Storm Lake 4 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Trinity Christian 0 F

