SBL fires off walk-off home run to keep postseason run alive

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - After several games were rained out on Friday, there was no shortage of action on the baseball diamond on Saturday. In fact, it was double the action with games getting moved over from Friday.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors kicked off their postseason action by hosting Le Mars.

Final Scores:

BB

Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 1 Akron-Westfield 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F

Bishop Heelan 12 BH/RV 2 F

Newell-Fonda 5 Bishop Garrigan 2 F

Underwood 8 Hinton 1 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 4 Le Mars 3 F

Kingsley-Pierson 8 MMC/RU 1 F

Valley 11 S.C. East 0 F

CBAL 5 S.C. North 4 F

West Lyon 12 Unity Christian 2 F

AAB

Sioux City 1 Cleburne 0 F

Sioux City 4 Cleburne 1 F

SB

West Monona 8 Akron-Westfield 4 F

Sioux Central 6 MVAO-COU 1 F

Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0 F

DM Lincoln 10 S.C. East 0 F

Valley 10 S.C. North 0 F

BH/RV 7 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 5 F

West Lyon 11 Sioux Center 1 F

Fort Dodge 1 Spencer 0 F

Estherville LC 6 Spirit Lake 0 F

ADM 12 Storm Lake 4 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 6 Trinity Christian 0 F

