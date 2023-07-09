Severe Start to the Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a warm and beautiful end to the weekend across Siouxland with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. That will change as we head into Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms are becoming likely in the afternoon and evening hours some of which could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado or two. Temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees before the rain moves in as well.

A cold front will move into the area in the overnight hours on Monday dropping our temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected, but isolated severe thunderstorms are possible during the day. The best severe risk is from Sioux City on south. Rain chances will also increase into the overnight hours.

Heading into Wednesday, there could be some lingering precipitation in the morning hours, but that should exit by the noon hour. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be like Tuesday as well with low to mid 80s expected.

Thursday appears dry during the day with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies. The best rain chances will appear in the overnight hours.

Isolated thunderstorm chances will come back into the fold on Friday with temperatures very similar to Thursday.

Will we continue the rain chances into next weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 10 for the latest details.

