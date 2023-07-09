Sioux City Council will address RAGBRAI camping sites and an IBP Ice Center locker room expansion on Monday

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will vote on a motion Monday to designate Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook Park, and Headington Park as official campgrounds for RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa).

RAGBRAI will be returning to Sioux City where it started 50 years ago in the summer of 1973. The first leg of the cross-state trek starts July 23 in Sioux City and ends July 29th in Davenport.

Sunday, July 23 ― Sioux City to Storm Lake.

Monday, July 24 ― Storm Lake to Carroll.

Tuesday, July 25 ― Carroll to Ames.

Wednesday, July 26 ― Ames to Des Moines.

Thursday, July 27 ― Des Moines to Tama-Toledo.

Friday, July 28 ― Tama-Toledo to Coralville.

Saturday, July 29 ― Coralville to Davenport.

The council will also consider recommendations to restrict posting unauthorized signs during RAGBRAI and restrict the following: No person shall post, paste, fasten, paint or affix any placard, bill, notice or sign upon any structure, tree, stone, fence or enclosure along or within any park or trail area, except on special written permit issued by the director.

City staff and organizers recommend council only allow vendors approved by the RAGBRAI Committee and food vendors operating off-premise would need a permit from the district health department.

Also on the agenda at Monday’s meeting, the council will decide whether to approve a contract with H&R Construction of South Sioux City to a build a locker room addition at the IBP Ice Center. The $1.65 million dollar project includes the addition of three locker rooms, a weight room, coaches’ office, restrooms and shower.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.