2 arrested, no injuries after argument leads to shot fired at Nebraska bar

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska authorities say no one was hurt after an argument at a bar led to a gun dropping on the ground and firing.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11 p.m. on July 8 there was a shot fired at the County Line Bar on the Off Road Ranch property, which is located southeast of Norfolk, Nebraska. According to the sheriff’s office, one of their deputies was at the nearby racetrack responding to a drunken disturbance and heard the gunshot go off. That deputy called in for assistance, which resulted in a multi-agency response.

Authorities allege the shooting happened when a group of intoxicated individuals at the bar got involved in an argument. During this argument, 41-year-old Donte Jackson of Indiana allegedly said he was going to shoot several people.

Authorities say Jackson ended up pulling out a gun and pointed it directly into the face of another man. A bystander saw what Jackson was doing and struck him across the back, knocking the firearm out of his hand. This caused the gun to go off, but nobody was hit.

Jackson was taken into custody, with authorities later learning he is a convicted felon having served prison terms in Indiana and Iowa. For the bar incident, Jackson faces three charges: use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was booked into jail Sunday morning on a $500,000 bond.

A second person involved in the incident, 22-year-old Jacob Finley of Alabama was charged with disturbing the peace and obstructing a police officer. Finley allegedly ran from the scene and a taser was used to apprehend him.

