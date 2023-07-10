Coaches Corner: Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball remains resilient through postseason play

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is an exciting time of the Summer as the high school baseball postseason is underway with teams aiming to make their way to the state tournament.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors baseball team made some noise at state last season, and now they’re remaining focused day by day. It all started with a first round substate matchup with LeMars. The Warriors put on a show taking the win thanks to a walk-off home run from Parker Lutgen for a 4-3 win to keep their postseason run alive.

“We knew it’d be a really, really good battle. We were able to kind of be ahead early, they kind of bounced back and took the lead, and our kids were able to kind of bounce back after that and tie it up. And we got the big hit at the end to kind of get us over the hump there,” said Matt Nelson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball head coach.

The Warriors were able to stay resilient up until the very end, something they’ve been focusing on all season.

“That’s a that’s a huge part of our program. We always talk to the guys about it’s not easy... Baseball is a huge game of failure. So you have to continue to try and find ways to help your team win, whatever that might be. We had a lot of different guys step up in a lot of different ways for us yesterday, and the whole season,” said Nelson.

Coach Nelson says he’s proud of the growth he’s seen in his group from senior leaders stepping up, as well as younger underclassmen continuing to make big plays.

“I think their resiliency is something that I’ve really, really been proud of. They’re a group of kids that don’t really get too worked up when things aren’t going well. But they’re also a group that don’t get too high on themselves when things aren’t going well. And we’ve kind of just told them the most important day of the season, the most important game of the season is always the one we’re in,” said Nelson.

Coach Nelson shares more on this year’s baseball crew, and shares more on his own special journey at Sergeant Bluff-Luton from being a Warrior himself, to now coaching.

