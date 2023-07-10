Deep dish cookies are back in Siouxland

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “I Heart Cookies” Company has come to Siouxland once again to sell their delicious deep dish cookies.

This family-owned company started their business in a trailer located in Wichita Kansas. Since the beginning, the family decided to move locations every month and go to a different state to sell cookies.

With multiple trailers, the “I Heart Cookies” Company is able to make it all across the U.S. They have brought Optimus Prime with them to every location to help draw in attention, the business traffic is growing day-by-day in Orange City.

“During the summer, the hotter it is, the more people come out, and now we have the transformer here with us so it’s bringing in a lot more people,” says Carlos Fernandez, a current employee at I Heart Cookies. “We’re doing really well here in Iowa, we started a couple days ago, we were in Sheldon, but we’ve been doing really well selling a lot, and just treating you guys here in Iowa.”

This trailer will be in Orange City till the end of the month. And if you missed your chance of getting this sweet treat, the “I Heart Cookies” company shares their next location on their Facebook page. Or check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to...
Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.
New inclusive park in Orange City, IA
Hull, Iowa celebrated their Sesquicentennial over the weekend.
City of Hull, IA celebrating 150th Anniversary

Latest News

Sioux City Car show
I Heart Cookies Trailer
Attendees at the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association's 50th car show were able to...
Sioux City Historical Association’s 50th Car Show Brings in Record Number of Attendees
Sioux City Council will address RAGBRAI camping sites and an IBP Ice Center locker room expansion on Monday