Deep dish cookies are back in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “I Heart Cookies” Company has come to Siouxland once again to sell their delicious deep dish cookies.

This family-owned company started their business in a trailer located in Wichita Kansas. Since the beginning, the family decided to move locations every month and go to a different state to sell cookies.

With multiple trailers, the “I Heart Cookies” Company is able to make it all across the U.S. They have brought Optimus Prime with them to every location to help draw in attention, the business traffic is growing day-by-day in Orange City.

“During the summer, the hotter it is, the more people come out, and now we have the transformer here with us so it’s bringing in a lot more people,” says Carlos Fernandez, a current employee at I Heart Cookies. “We’re doing really well here in Iowa, we started a couple days ago, we were in Sheldon, but we’ve been doing really well selling a lot, and just treating you guys here in Iowa.”

This trailer will be in Orange City till the end of the month. And if you missed your chance of getting this sweet treat, the “I Heart Cookies” company shares their next location on their Facebook page. Or check out their website here.

