Fernandez walk-off lifts Explorers to series sweep over Cleburne

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Home sweet home it has been for the Sioux City Explorers.

The X’s have been home at Lewis & Clark Park for a seven game homestand, and it all wrapped up Sunday afternoon for the final game of a four game series with Cleburne.

The Explorers have been on a roll with a season-high six game win streak.

Cleburne had the 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third, but Tyler Rando helps get things back on track bouncing one up the middle. That brings in Matt Lloyd and Vince Fernandez to tie the game up at 3-3.

Later on in the bottom of the fourth, Chase Harris fires one out to the right gap. That one gets down and the X’s are just rolling as Daniel Perez comes home to make it 5-3 X’s.

But the Railroaders make a comeback in the top of the sixth as they pop one out to right field. The sac-fly brings in the run to tie this one up at 7-7.

It was all on the line in the bottom of the ninth with Delvin Zinn in scoring position at third. Vince Fernandez sends it up to first on the bunt, but the throw home is not fast enough. The Explorers walk it off 8-7 extending the streak to seven wins.

The Explorers hit the road for a six game road trip prior to the American Association All-Star break. Sioux City will face the Lake Country DockHounds Monday night July 10 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin with a first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

