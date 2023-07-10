First Tee of Siouxland works to teach kids the game of golf and its values

Kids in First Tee of Siouxland at the links.
By RJ Breen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summer is in full swing, and many are enjoying the outdoors, particularly on the golf course. And a Siouxland organization is making it possible for over 700 kids to play, learning lessons on the links and about life.

The First Tee of Siouxland is a youth golf program offering kids an opportunity to learn the game of golf in a friendly and safe environment. Kids are able to play on local courses with coaches helping them perfect their skills.

One golfer even hit a hole-in-one!

“I was like half excited but then I was just like half nervous at the same time for some reason,” said Owen Tooly, a 6th grader.

While kids get to learn all about aspects of golf-- including how to hit putts in a pinch-- they also need to learn how to take the values of the game home with them. The kids are taught nine core values that are used on the golf course and in their own lives including honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, and respect.

“We try to take these core values and sprinkle them in while they’re learning the basics of golf, and hopefully they take them out into the community. So far it sounds like we’re doing a pretty good job of that,” said Kevin McCormick, Executive Director of First Tee of Siouxland

While they may enjoy playing the sport, the kids also love the atmosphere that the course can offer.

“It’s calming that’s what I like about it to come out here it’s quiet and peaceful I like it,” said Ellis Knoepfler, a 6th grader.

The First Tee also offers scholarships so that all kids can try playing golf.

The organization will have its annual golf outing later this month. It’s July 28 and helps raise money for the program. For more details check out this link.

