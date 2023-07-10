GALLERY: National Kitten Day

(KTIV) - Cat lovers, it is your day to celebrate!

Monday is National Kitten Day and it doesn’t get much cuter than these lovable felines. We’ve gathered together viewer-submitted photos of kittens in the above gallery. If you want to send us a photo of your kitten, you can email them to connect@ktiv.com.

July 10 is set aside to observe the fluffy adorableness that is kittens. Although, let’s be honest, for owners of kittens, every day is a holiday.

But if you don’t already have your own little furball to cuddle, head to a shelter to adopt or foster one. Or you can start volunteering with a kitten rescue if bringing one into your home isn’t an option.

And there is nothing wrong with just watching videos of their tiny explorations if that is your thing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.