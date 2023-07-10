GALLERY: National Kitten Day

Caption
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
(KTIV) - Cat lovers, it is your day to celebrate!

Monday is National Kitten Day and it doesn’t get much cuter than these lovable felines. We’ve gathered together viewer-submitted photos of kittens in the above gallery. If you want to send us a photo of your kitten, you can email them to connect@ktiv.com.

July 10 is set aside to observe the fluffy adorableness that is kittens. Although, let’s be honest, for owners of kittens, every day is a holiday.

But if you don’t already have your own little furball to cuddle, head to a shelter to adopt or foster one. Or you can start volunteering with a kitten rescue if bringing one into your home isn’t an option.

And there is nothing wrong with just watching videos of their tiny explorations if that is your thing.

