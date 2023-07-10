Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of Education. The department said the district violated a student with special needs’ Individualized Education Program, also known as an IEP.

Ninth grader Kayden Schmidt’s Individualized Education Program grants him one-on-one nursing throughout the school day to constantly monitor his health.

“He was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called hydranencephaly, and a part of that is he has seizures,” said Kayden’s mother, Shanna Schmidt. “And due to the complexity of his medical diagnosis, it makes him deemed as medically fragile which requires him to have one-on-one nursing due to him being dependent on everyone else for all of his needs.”

The Iowa Department of Education has ruled the Sioux City Community School District violated Kayden’s IEP. In September 2021, Kayden’s nurse, which was provided by a third-party service, moved away. That left him without a replacement for one-on-one nursing. According to the IEP, the school district would provide a one-on-one nurse if this issue were to ever come up. However, the district admitted it couldn’t provide one for over a year citing a staffing shortage; leaving Kayden to take online Zoom classes in the meantime, which his family says caused Kayden’s education to suffer.

“The district arranged for that kind of education, but it was really just two Zoom sessions a day. They were using the free version of Zoom which limits calls to 40 minutes. So the calls were anywhere from 15, to 30, 40 minutes at max,” said Kayden’s attorney, Jack O’Brien. “That was his education for about a year.”

“Since he has an IEP he doesn’t get normal grades, it’s all progress monitoring. He has a communication, a math, a reading, and a writing goal. And since there was no data that they were able to collect off of it, there was no progress that was made,” said his mother. “So as a result, since there were things saying there was no progress, he needs to repeat the 9th grade.”

After a year, Kayden’s parents filed a complaint with the Iowa Department of Education. And during the proceedings, it was revealed that this was not an isolated incident with the Sioux City School District. Rather, the district openly admitted to the Iowa Department of Education to having multiple students with special needs with similar IEP requirements that are not being met.

“The district presented to us that there are a number of students in the Siouxland community that do require one-on-one nursing services and have not been provided them because of this staffing shortage,” said O’Brien. “We think that this decision here on behalf of (Kayden) likely will have further reaching consequences for other students that may be in a similar position.”

The Iowa Department of Education ruled in favor of the Schmid’ts saying, “...while the department understands a staffing shortage is a challenge many are facing that cannot be easily solved, the delay in meaningfully addressing the problem for more than a year did not show due diligence.” The ruling from the Iowa Department of Education can be found below.

In its ruling, the Education Department said the district will be required to find a way to return Schmidt to in-person school by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The school district is also required to provide the Education Department with a full list of students who also require one-on-one nursing as stated in their IEPs. And, the Schmidts may be able to seek financial compensation from the district.

“Our main point or thing we wanted to help was all of those other individuals that are like Kayden and are in his position that requires one-on-one nursing,” said Schmidt’s father, Dustin Rhoades. “I think that this win is going to help open the door for those families to be able to speak out and come forward.”

KTIV reached out to the Sioux City Community School District for comment on this case. They sent the following response.

The District is committed to serving all of its students and remains steadfast in its obligation to meet the individual needs of all students with disabilities enrolled in the District. Each student’s situation is unique. Like many other schools, we require creativity and flexibility from our existing employees and from the families we serve in light of the realities of both the resources and qualified staff that are available to respond to medically complicated situations. In accordance with the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, we cannot disclose information pertaining to service plans designed specifically for individual students, nor can we address the facts relevant to any filings pertaining to individual student matters that are not publicly available. The District will continue to work closely with families and the Department of Education to ensure that students with disabilities receive a free appropriate public education.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.