Iowa Wolves player & former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon helps young hoopers in Alta

ALTA, Iowa (KTIV) - Many remember Jordan Bohannon for his flashy moves on the hardwood with the Iowa Hawkeyes, to his moves in the NBA G-League with the Iowa Wolves.

Roughly 64 players of all ages in Alta, Iowa had the chance to learn from their favorite star at a camp hosted by the Alta-Aurelia High School boys basketball program.

“It’s like super cool. You see kind of like an NBA player helping you out and training you with all kinds of different coaches,” said Preet Singh, a participant from Storm Lake, Iowa.

Star struck as they learned drills and skills from an inspiration. The former Iowa Hawkeye star will be at Alta-Aurelia High School on Monday and Tuesday teaching kids of all ages some basketball tips and tricks.

“I lived a lifelong dream of mine to play at Iowa and I want to give that inspiration to the younger generation,” said Jordan Bohannon.

The Marion native holds the Iowa school record for career 3-pointers made, and ranks fourth in NCAA history with 455 career 3-pointers. His message to the kids is the simple reminder to work hard, and keep dreaming big.

“You know I told the kids before each session today... if you work hard, you never give up, and you have fun... if you use those three things throughout your life whether its basketball or not you can accomplish extraordinary things. And I think that’s the great thing about being able to come back here, I just want to continue to provide that inspiration,” said Bohannon.

Through every drill, these young ballers were soaking up every moment.

“It’s like you’re seeing a ghost. You know he’s really good at the game and I want to learn from him really bad. I want to be just like him, you know shooting threes from half court kinda like that,” said Singh.

“My hope is that it rubs off on some of them. I mean some are just here for the fun of it, but for some of them I hope it gives them a spark to encourage them to want to work harder to become the best version of themself that they can be,” said Scott Randall, Alta-Aurelia boys basketball head coach.

Coach Randall helped organize the camp with the goal of showing these young players that they too can accomplish big goals and dreams like Jordan Bohannon did.

