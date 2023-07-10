Museum partners with The Warrior Hotel for historical presentations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Museum is bringing history to the present through RAGBRAI

As the annual bicycle ride gets closer, and more people start to fill the streets, the public museum is hosting its own RAGBRAI exhibit. The museum is also partnering with The Warrior Hotel and plans to showcase Sioux City’s unique history by highlighting local breweries and downtown architecture.

The presentation of “Sioux City Beers of Yesterday and Today” is on July 21 and “Architectural Skyline Tour: A View from the Crown” is on July 22.

Archives Manager Tom Munson said he’s taking people back in time to the first brewery in Iowa.

“Since the 1860′s, Sioux City’s been home to at least 10 breweries,” said Munson. “Course we have three modern breweries today, and over the years due to national prohibition and other business factors, breweries have come and gone, but we’ll be kind of focusing on the different kinds of beer that were brewed here.”

Both presentations are from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Crown Rooftop Bar. The event is free and open to the public.

