Nesting sea turtle dies after being hit by vehicle, officials say

Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea...
Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea turtles or of their nests can result in up to six months in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.(Goran Safarek/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (Gray News) – A nesting sea turtle in North Carolina was struck by a vehicle and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

According to the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, or NEST, the loggerhead sea turtle was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The turtle was taken to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island to receive emergency care, but its injuries were so severe that it was humanely euthanized, NEST said.

Thankfully, responding volunteers were able to locate the turtle’s nest, and they were able to protect the eggs. NEST said the turtle laid more than 100 eggs.

The organization is reminding people to drive carefully on beaches at night.

“Protected nests have perimeters marked with reflective tape,” NEST said in a Facebook post. “Nesting and hatching season continue through September. Please follow the posted speed limits, scan the beach carefully in front of your vehicle, and give wildlife space.”

Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Punishments for destruction of sea turtles or of their nests can result in up to six months in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.

NEST is asking anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Enforcement Hotline at 844-397-8477.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders load a 50-year-old man into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital...
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after explosion goes off in car
Orange City is hosting the trailer for the I heart Cookies Co. as they make their way across...
Deep Dish Cookies are back in Siouxland
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Hull, Iowa celebrated their Sesquicentennial over the weekend.
City of Hull, IA celebrating 150th Anniversary
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Start to the Week

Latest News

Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial