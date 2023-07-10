Severe storms possible into early Monday night

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a quiet morning, thunderstorms developed in northwestern Siouxland by the middle of the afternoon and quickly became severe.

The chance of severe storms will continue into early Monday night and as a result a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 pm for most of the KTIV viewing area for the possibility of large hail and gusty winds.

As we get toward midnight, those storms will move to the east and the rest of the night will be quiet with lows in the upper 50s along with clearing skies.

Tuesday will start off with some sunshine before chances of showers and some thunderstorms will get going in the afternoon with highs staying cooler in the low 80s.

Even stronger storms, some of which could be severe, will get going heading into Tuesday night when again we could see some very gusty winds along with large hail as lows go down to around 60.

Along with the severe weather possibility, there could be some heavy areas of rain Tueday night with those that get under the thunderstorms potentially getting between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

We could see a lingering morning storm on Wednesday before we go to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday could give us another chance of a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

Even better chances of storms could arrive Friday into Friday night with highs on Friday in the mid 80s.

Will rain chances continue into the weekend?

I’ll have the latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders load a 50-year-old man into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital...
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after explosion goes off in car
Orange City is hosting the trailer for the I heart Cookies Co. as they make their way across...
Deep Dish Cookies are back in Siouxland
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Hull, Iowa celebrated their Sesquicentennial over the weekend.
City of Hull, IA celebrating 150th Anniversary
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Start to the Week

Latest News

A warm sunny day is in the forecast, but severe weather is likely this evening.
A warm sunny day is in the forecast, but severe weather is likely this evening.
A warm sunny day is in the forecast, but severe weather is likely this evening.
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Start to the Week
Sunday High Temperatures
Beautiful Sunday on the Way