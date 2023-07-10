Severe storms possible into early Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a quiet morning, thunderstorms developed in northwestern Siouxland by the middle of the afternoon and quickly became severe.

The chance of severe storms will continue into early Monday night and as a result a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 10 pm for most of the KTIV viewing area for the possibility of large hail and gusty winds.

As we get toward midnight, those storms will move to the east and the rest of the night will be quiet with lows in the upper 50s along with clearing skies.

Tuesday will start off with some sunshine before chances of showers and some thunderstorms will get going in the afternoon with highs staying cooler in the low 80s.

Even stronger storms, some of which could be severe, will get going heading into Tuesday night when again we could see some very gusty winds along with large hail as lows go down to around 60.

Along with the severe weather possibility, there could be some heavy areas of rain Tueday night with those that get under the thunderstorms potentially getting between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

We could see a lingering morning storm on Wednesday before we go to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday could give us another chance of a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

Even better chances of storms could arrive Friday into Friday night with highs on Friday in the mid 80s.

Will rain chances continue into the weekend?

