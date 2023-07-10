Sheriff: Man seriously injured after explosion goes off in car

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - First responders were out early Monday morning after an explosion in Northeast Nebraska.

On the morning of July 10, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call reporting a 50-year-old man was injured by some type of explosion in his vehicle. The explosion reportedly caused “traumatic injuries to a hand and other parts of his body.”

The explosion happened near Union Creek Road, which is located in a rural area southwest of Stanton.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders got to the scene within minutes of the call and began treating the man’s extensive injuries. Eventually, the man was taken by helicopter to a Norfolk hospital for emergency surgery.

The explosion remains under investigation, but authorities believe that some type of firework or homemade explosive was responsible.

