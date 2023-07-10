Sioux City Historical Association’s 50th Car Show Brings in Record Number of Attendees

Attendees at the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association's 50th car show were able to...
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Museum and Historical Association hosted their 50th annual antique and classic car show.

The car show debuted in the 1970 and has only missed three years since its innagural run. This year guests were able to check out hundreds of cars with some as old as a 1929 Model A, all the way up to 2010s Corvettes and everything in between. Food trucks and live music provided by a local radio station were also part of event.

“I’ve been to this car show ever since I can remember, back up at the old museum up on Jackson Street. It used to be old cars, now it’s any car, you’ve got new, old, rat rods, anything, which makes it a better show, you’ve got more to look at and more things to talk about,” said attendee Ron Davidson. “It’s been a great day; I’ve seen over two hundred [cars].”

This year the Historical Association announced this was their biggest show to date with over 240 cars at the show.

