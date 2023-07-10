Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Deacon Smith-Downs

Deacon Smith-Downs
Deacon Smith-Downs(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Deacon Smith-Downs

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Smith-Downs is wanted for violation of federal probation. He is also on federal probation for firearm violations.

He is described as a 32-year-old man who is 5′6″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Smith-Downs’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

