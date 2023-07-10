A warm sunny day is in the forecast, but severe weather is likely this evening.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area as the wind is out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we saw clear skies across the region and a few places with patchy fog.

Today we are forecasting highs to get into the upper 80s and low 90s with wind out of the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Also, we will see more humid conditions today, making it a bit muggy across Siouxland.

Then this evening, we will see thunderstorms start to develop across central Siouxland that could turn severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put Siouxland under a Slight Risk of severe weather, with the main threats being large hail (up to golf ball size) and strong winds up to 70 mph.

Then there is a low chance of a tornado as well. If you have plans for this evening, be sure to stay weather-aware. The storms will move out by 11 tonight, and lows will fall into the 50s and 60s with winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, we will see highs in the 70s and 80s with showers moving in by midday. Then, by the evening and nighttime hours, we will see widespread thunderstorms start to develop across Siouxland. These thunderstorms have the chance of becoming severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has put Siouxland under a Slight Risk of seeing severe weather Tuesday evening and night.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon.

