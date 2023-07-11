Another chance of severe weather across Siouxland tonight.

**Slight Risk of severe weather moving in tonight**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to lows in the 50s and 60s across Siouxland, and we are even seeing some patchy fog developing across parts of Siouxland as well. The wind is mostly calm, but we are seeing wind pick up out of the north up to 15 miles per hour.

Today we are forecasting highs in the 70s and 80s across the region with mostly sunny skies at first, but showers and clouds build in this afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the east at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Then tonight, Siouxland will see another chance of severe thunderstorms across the region. Because of the chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put all of Siouxland under a Slight Risk of seeing severe weather, and we could see the Slight Risk increase to an Enhanced Risk as the severe weather seems to be increasing. The main threats as of this morning are large hail, damaging winds, and even the chance of a few tornadoes.

Tomorrow, Siouxland will see a partly cloudy day with highs in the 70s and 80s, while winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then, by the afternoon, we have another chance of isolated thunderstorms moving into the region. Because of the storm threat, the Storm Prediction Center has put Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather.

Our next chance of more storms will be Friday. Then this weekend will look nice and more average for this time of year. I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

