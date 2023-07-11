Another round of severe storms possible Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday gave Siouxland one round of severe weather and now Tuesday night is likely to give us another chance.

Thunderstorms are likely to form in western South Dakota this evening and then track to the east throughout the night.

Those storms will be heading into western Siouxland toward midnight and then continue through the region into early Wednesday morning as lows head into the low 60s.

The primary threat with these storms will be hail and gusty winds with a chance of a tornado trying to form as we get into central Nebraska.

We could see a few lingering showers or storms into Wednesday as the main part of the system moves to the east and highs go into the low 80s.

Skies will be clearing out Wednesday night with most of Thursday looking dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of thunderstorms will become possible from Thursday night into Friday with highs on Friday in the low 80s.

Will any rain chances last into the weekend? I’ll have a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.