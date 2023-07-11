Archeologists begin search for children’s remains at Genoa boarding school

GENOA, Neb. (KOLN) - A group of archeologists began shedding light on a dark period of American, and Nebraskan, history on Monday. It was a time when Native American children were forced into boarding schools, often being neglected and abused.

One of the largest of those schools was in a small town northwest of Lincoln. The remains of up to 80 children who died while at the school have yet to be found.

In Genoa, the community has been trying to solve a mystery for decades; Where did the bodies of dozens of children who died at a Native American boarding school go? A team of archeologists aims to answer that question.

“Unfortunately, a record of where that cemetery was and how many students were buried there and details of how they were buried have been lost to time,” said Dave Williams, Nebraska State Archeologist.

Many in town still remember the pain brought by 50 years of the Genoa Indian Industrial School, where Native American cultures were suppressed and students were mistreated.

Nancy Carlson remembers. She lived in Genoa for decades. On Monday, she dusted off her archeological credentials and volunteered at the dig.

“These families want this closure,” Carlson said. “And so for us to finally find these children is very important.”

Monday morning, the team broke ground at the site after results from an earlier radar survey showed four oblong, rectangular objects.

“We established this excavation grid,” Williams said.

It’s dredging up a morbid part of American history few dwell on when hundreds walked the grounds of the school at a time. For Sunshine Thomas-Bear, a historic preservation officer for the Winnebago Tribe, it’s a necessary step to face the world as it is and bring the children some peace.

“Hope they will find something so that tribes can honor them and have the ceremonies they need to have to start our students on their journeys,” Thomas-Bear said.

It will be hot, meticulous work for the next few days, but people at the dig said they’re optimistic that they’ll find something.

