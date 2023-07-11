Around Siouxland: 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run & Fun Walk

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 13th Annual 5K Challenge Run and Fun Walk is set to take place this August.

The Sioux Community Health Foundation puts on this event every year, and this year it happens on Aug. 5 at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Trail.

Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m. with the actual race starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees vary per person, with those 18 and under getting in for $15 a person and those over 18 getting in for $30 per person.

If you would like to learn more about the event, follow this link.

