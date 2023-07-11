‘Bacon Buddies’ event comes to Sioux County’s Youth Fair

Sioux Center, IOWA (KTIV) - The Sioux County Youth Fair is in full swing... with a brand new event, Monday.

Monday afternoon, the County Fair held an event called ‘Bacon Buddies’ for the first time.

Bacon Buddies was originally created by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The event was created to help open up more opportunities to those with disabilities.

During the event, members of 4-H or FFA are paired up with a buddy and, together, they show a pig.

“What a great opportunity to be able to share our love for pigs and our love for youth and our community and connect them all together and honestly you leave with a big smile on your face because these kids are so full of joy and they’re so funny,” said Edan Bomgaars, the Sioux County Bacon Buddies Coordinator. “It’s really fun to watch the show and in their interviews and answers, and their interaction with the judges and the mentors and it’s just a good time.”

Bacon Buddies was first started at the Iowa State Fair. Now, it can be found at any county fair in Iowa that applies.

