Church’s steeple blown off after storm in Wausa, NE

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSA, Neb. (KTIV) - Storms struck Wausa, Nebraska Monday night. Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour knocked over trees, tore down power lines and damaged a local church that stood for over a century with its steeple torn off the roof.

Thabor Lutheran Church was built back in 1903. And on Monday night, thunderstorms packing high winds blew the church’s steeple off of the roof. It rolled off the roof and landed on the ground next to the sanctuary.

There were several people in the church at the time of the storm, including children. Fortunately, no one was hurt when the steeple came down.

“I kinda just shook my head and said, ‘well no one got hurt’ so God was looking out for us. We’ll get it cleaned up and in a few years you may not even recognize [there was a storm],” said the church’s assistant chairman, David Carlson. “We’ll get everything put back, get new trees growing, the steeple put back on and it’ll look good.”

Clean-up efforts are expected to continue for the next couple of days in Wausa. Despite the damage, Thabor Lutheran still plans to have its doors open this Sunday for service.

