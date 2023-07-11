Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair

Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair(none)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced 64 foods that will make their debut at this year’s fair.

Fair staff will be holding a Facebook livestream at 1 p.m. on July 18 to name the top three new food entries to be voted on by fair goers during the fair.

2023 New Food List:

  • (Banh Mi) Vietnamese Sandwich
  • (Café Muoi) Salted Coffee
  • A-Hootenanny Ice Cream
  • Amish Donuts
  • Apple Pie Cookie Ice Cream
  • Bacon and Sweet Corn Lobster Rolls
  • Bacon Cheddar Pretzel Dog
  • Bauder’s Cherry Dream Ice Cream
  • Berry Bowl-Frozen Sorbet
  • Birch Beer Soda
  • Blueberry Mini Donuts
  • Bubble Tea
  • Bucket of Soda
  • Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
  • Burrito Bowl
  • Butterbeer Ice Cream
  • Byrd Dawg Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  • Caramel Apple Cake Pops
  • Catfish in a Boat or on a Stick
  • Chicken Salad Hoagie
  • Chopped Brisket Sandwich
  • Chopped Italian Chicken Hoagie
  • Chopped Italian Ham Hoagie
  • Chopped Italian Roast Beef Hoagie
  • Citrus Boost Energy Drink
  • Cookie Dough Sundae
  • Cotton Candy Art
  • Cotton Candy Cheese Cake
  • Craft Link on a Stick
  • Crunch Cool Ranch Pickle on a Stick
  • Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-N-Cheese Grilled Cheese
  • Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick
  • Deep Fried Sweet Corn Nugget
  • Dill Pickle Flavored Cheese Curds
  • Dough Crazy (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Brookie, CC Dough w/o CC, Monster, Cherry Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream) Sweet Stick
  • Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tail
  • Grilled Shrimp on a Stick
  • Grinder Ball
  • Hot Stuff Grilled Cheese
  • Iowa Sweet Corn Sundae
  • Iowa Twinkie-Jalapeno Filled with Pulled Pork, Corn and Cream Cheese, Wrapped in Bacon, Smoked with Sweet and Sticky BBQ, Finished with Ranch
  • Korean Bacon Egg Dog
  • Korean Egg Dog
  • Lamb Gyro Salad
  • Made from Scratch Bacon Maple Monkey Bread
  • Orange (with Peppermint) Sipper
  • Orange Float
  • Orange Slush
  • Orange-Frosty
  • Oreo Brownie Blast
  • Peanut Butter Cream Donuts
  • Pop Corn Shrimp
  • Pork Belly Pinwheel
  • Raspberry Chipotle Grilled Cheese
  • Shrimp Ceviche
  • Shrimp Poke Bowl
  • Shrimp Tacos
  • Soft Serve Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae
  • Southern Fried Corn on the Cob
  • The Ooey Gooey All American Grilled Cheese
  • Ube Funnel Cake
  • Walking Banana Dessert
  • Walking Smores Dessert
  • Walleye in a Boat or on a Stick

