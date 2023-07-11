Major Installation Underway at Art Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An artist from New York, is working with the Sioux City Art Center on a new installation for the ArtSplash 2024.

Amanda Browder will be working to gather fabric, then work with the community to sew the piece together. When finished, the massive fabric will cover the atrium, glass hallway of the Art Center, and a portion of the Gilchrist learning center.

It will remain on the building for approximately two months and will create a stained-glass, kaleidoscope effect within the art center.

Browder has done installations like these all over the world and soon there will be one in Sioux City

“This project is great because it’s also about the stories around fabric. The city is made up of lots of different backgrounds, locations, cultures, and this work is all about celebrating that.” Said Amanda Browder, Artist. “What does a community look like when it’s out together is a big insulation? So I really hope that people can represent themselves.”

The Art Center is still looking for donations of non-stretchy, cotton fabric to be used, and the first public sewing day well happen during this year’s ArtSplash. For more information, click here.

