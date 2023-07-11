Major Installation Underway at Art Center

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An artist from New York, is working with the Sioux City Art Center on a new installation for the ArtSplash 2024.

Amanda Browder will be working to gather fabric, then work with the community to sew the piece together. When finished, the massive fabric will cover the atrium, glass hallway of the Art Center, and a portion of the Gilchrist learning center.

It will remain on the building for approximately two months and will create a stained-glass, kaleidoscope effect within the art center.

Browder has done installations like these all over the world and soon there will be one in Sioux City

“This project is great because it’s also about the stories around fabric. The city is made up of lots of different backgrounds, locations, cultures, and this work is all about celebrating that.” Said Amanda Browder, Artist. “What does a community look like when it’s out together is a big insulation? So I really hope that people can represent themselves.”

The Art Center is still looking for donations of non-stretchy, cotton fabric to be used, and the first public sewing day well happen during this year’s ArtSplash. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders load a 50-year-old man into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital...
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after explosion goes off in car
2 arrested, no injuries after argument leads to shot fired at Nebraska bar
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Damage was done to a Plainview, Nebraska school after storms rolled through on July 10.
Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off
Damage was done to a Plainview, Nebraska school after storms rolled through on July 10.
Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off
Wausa family thankful to make it through Monday’s storm with no injuries
Art Center Exterior
Major Installation Underway at Art Center