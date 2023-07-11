Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital

By KUOO Radio
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KUOO) - One of the two men who nearly drowned on July 4th at a Northwest Iowa lake has died.

According to KUOO Radio, 21-year-old Randy Vilayphone died Saturday, July 8, at a Sioux Falls hospital. The death was due to complications from when he nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji.

KUOO Radio says on July 4 Vilayphone fell off a vessel in Miller’s Bay. Bystanders tried to pull him out of the water but were unsuccessful. Crews with Arnolds Park-Okoboji Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene moments later and recovered Vilayphone who was 17 feet below the water.

Resuscitation efforts were administered as Vilayphone was transported to shore. He was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died.

There was another near drowning on July 4, which also involved a Sioux Falls man. Twenty-two-year-old Atem Kiir was rescued at the Arnolds Park City Beach near Preservation Plaza. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, but no updates have been given on his condition.

