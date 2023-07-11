Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (KTIV) - Cleanup was underway Tuesday after severe weather hit Siouxland. The damage reports show Northeast Nebraska was hit hard.

In Plainview, Nebraska, trees and powerlines were ripped down Monday night as a storm system blew through. The damage was largely contained to the northwest side of the town, which has a population of about 1,400 people. In response to this damage, dozens of students, parents and Plainview residents came out to help pick up the pieces after the storm.

“So right about 5:30 p.m. we had severe, looked like a hurricane to me in Nebraska,” said Dr. Darron Arlt, the superintendent of the Plainview School District.

While there is damage seen throughout town, the worst can be found at Plainview Elementary School.

”Realized this was the elementary roof in one piece that had blown off, over a tree, across the street and up against the north façade of the gymnasium,” said Dr. Arlt. “Cosmetic damage to the roof of the gym and building.”

Several cars parked along the building were damaged and one was even crushed. Dr. Arlt said as soon as the storm passed, heavy equipment was brought in to take the roof off of the side of the high school.

“Mostly people curious last night… needed heavy machinery… peel it off the school and put it in the street overnight,” said Arlt.

Tuesday morning dozens of students, parents and community members came to the school to assess the damage and help clean up.

“It was nice to see everybody come out and pick everything up,” said one of the students that helped with the cleanup.

Dr. Arlt a Plainview graduate himself, said seeing the community come together shows just how special small-town Nebraska can be.

“This was my school… I care about this place as much as you can imagine,” said Dr. Arlt. “This was my best day as superintendent… sit in my office and create a budget I can tell you that.”

Dr. Arlt says they plan on starting school on time on Aug. 15 with possibly a modified classroom plan for the elementary school until they can get a permanent roof installed on the east side of the school and get teachers back in their original classrooms.

