RAGBRAI preparations continue in Sioux City

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will start in Sioux City on July 23, which is less than two weeks away and preparations are well underway.

Monday night the city council voted to designate Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook Park, and Headington Park as official campgrounds for RAGBRAI.

The city expects close to 30,000 people in town to start the seven-day bicycle ride across Iowa. Most of the riders will camp in tents in those four parks.

Mayor Bob Scott said there is a lot of work to be done, but believes the ride committee will be successful.

“They need more volunteers, but a lot of times that doesn’t come together till the very last minute and people step up,” Scott said. “I think the committee’s doing everything they can to make it successful, and I have every reason to believe they will be successful at getting that done.”

The city is still looking for volunteers to offer up camping locations, or rooms for riders.

