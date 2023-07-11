Sioux City Special Olympic medalist honored with street sign

Mitchell Betsworth, a Special Olympian who won four medals in Germany receives a street sign in...
Mitchell Betsworth, a Special Olympian who won four medals in Germany receives a street sign in his honor.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last month, Siouxland watched in awe as Sioux City’s Mitchell Betsworth won four medals, including a gold in powerlifting, at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany. Monday night the Sioux City Council has chosen to name a portion of a street, in the Leeds neighborhood, after Betsworth.

A new street sign which reads “Betsworth Heights” will be installed Tuesday at the corner of Floyd Boulevard and 41st Street.

Betsworth said he’s honored by the city’s actions, and so are Betsworth’s parents.

“I am happy. I am happy to have a sign for my home,” Mitchell Betsworth said.

His father Troy Betsworth expressed the pride his son’s accomplishments gave him.

“(I’m) very proud for Mitch to not only represent the United States, but the state of Iowa, and of course our Sioux City community,” Troy Betsworth said.

Mayor Bob Scott says he has known Mitchell Betsworth for a long time. He said this sign showcases the pride in what he has done on the world stage.

“He’s a very humble young man, and to go to any kind of an Olympic competition and win any kind of medal is a big deal. And he really had a very successful time in Germany.”

Betsworth also received his own street sign to display at his house.

