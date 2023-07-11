Spirit Lake Schools insurance premium increases by 19%

An attorney for the district says the school has always maintained insurance.
An attorney for the district says the school has always maintained insurance.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Spirit Lake Community School District has confirmed its insurance is still valid after it rescinded a policy that would have armed certain members of school staff last month.

The district told KTIV its premiums have now increased 19 percent year-over-year.

Spirit Lake Community Schools still have insurance thanks to a new contract pre-approved by the school board on June 22. That’s the same day the school board rescinded its armed staff policy.

Both Spirit Lake and Cherokee Schools only obtained new insurance in late June just before the contracts were set to expire. Spirit Lake’s insurance increased by over 19 percent, while Cherokee’s increased by over 29 percent.

An attorney for Spirit Lake said the increase had “nothing to do” with the armed staff policy, though an insurance agent for both districts said the armed staff policy did lessen interest in insuring both districts.

He also says EMC, their insurance provider, increased most schools’ premiums between 16 percent and 30 percent. The 19 percent increase in Spirit Lake will result in the district spending an extra $52,544 this fiscal year.

