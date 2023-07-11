Storm Lake baseball ends postseason run in substate second round

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa high school baseball teams are still trekking through their brackets in the postseason.

In Class 3A, the Storm Lake Tornadoes were looking to get to their substate championship, but they’d have to get through Harlan to get there. Both teams enter the game with 20 wins on the season.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Storm Lake 4 Harlan 8 F

Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7 MOC-FV 4 F

Softball:

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 F

Sioux Central 4 Missouri Valley 8 F

St. Edmond 11 Newell-Fonda 1 F

West Monona 7 North Union 6 F

Van Meter 10 Pocahontas Area 0 F

