Wausa family thankful to make it through Monday’s storm with no injuries

WAUSA, Neb. (KTIV) -At around 6 p.m. Monday night heavy rain and 60-mile-per-hour winds tore through the town of Wausa, Nebraska. The storm seemingly left as soon as it came.

“It just came out of nowhere. There was lightning, transformers blowing; it sounded like a freight train,” said Wausa Resident Joshua Warner. “I told my wife that we need to get everyone downstairs and literally as soon as I said that we heard the biggest bang and the trees just started coming down.”

The damage was easy to see after the storm passed. Trees crushed the front of the Warner family’s SUV, totaling the vehicle. And another tree on the side of the house came down and broke through the window of their child’s bedroom.

“Luckily by the grace of God, our 11-year-old was not in her room because I do strongly feel that it probably would have killed her had she been in her room,” said Warner. “It sucks that things need to be replaced, but you can’t replace human life; we’re still alive, our animals are still alive, and that’s what counts.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.