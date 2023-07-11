Wausa family thankful to make it through Monday’s storm with no injuries

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSA, Neb. (KTIV) -At around 6 p.m. Monday night heavy rain and 60-mile-per-hour winds tore through the town of Wausa, Nebraska. The storm seemingly left as soon as it came.

“It just came out of nowhere. There was lightning, transformers blowing; it sounded like a freight train,” said Wausa Resident Joshua Warner. “I told my wife that we need to get everyone downstairs and literally as soon as I said that we heard the biggest bang and the trees just started coming down.”

The damage was easy to see after the storm passed. Trees crushed the front of the Warner family’s SUV, totaling the vehicle. And another tree on the side of the house came down and broke through the window of their child’s bedroom.

“Luckily by the grace of God, our 11-year-old was not in her room because I do strongly feel that it probably would have killed her had she been in her room,” said Warner. “It sucks that things need to be replaced, but you can’t replace human life; we’re still alive, our animals are still alive, and that’s what counts.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders load a 50-year-old man into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital...
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after explosion goes off in car
2 arrested, no injuries after argument leads to shot fired at Nebraska bar
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
The Sioux City Community School District has lost a case in front of the Iowa Department of...
Iowa Department of Education rules in favor of special needs student’s case against the Sioux City CSD
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Damage was done to a Plainview, Nebraska school after storms rolled through on July 10.
Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off
Damage was done to a Plainview, Nebraska school after storms rolled through on July 10.
Plainview community comes together to cleanup school damaged after roof came off
Wausa family thankful to make it through Monday’s storm with no injuries
Art Center Exterior
Major Installation Underway at Art Center
Art Center Exterior
Major Installation Underway at Art Center